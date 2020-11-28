ON THE AIR

ON THE TV
NFL Football
10 a.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta KIRO
10 a.m. Arizona at New England FOX
1:25 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay KIRO
3:00 p.m. New York at Seattle FOX
5:20 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay KING
MLS Soccer Playoffs
Noon New England at Orlando City KOMO
5 p.m. Nashville at Columbus ESPN
Men’s College Basketball
10 a.m. Richmond at Kentucky ESPN
10 a.m. Hall of Fame Classic ESPN2
12:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic ESPN2
1 p.m. Houston Baptist at Arizona St. PAC-12
1:30 p.m. No. Dakota St. at Creighton FS1
2 p.m. Vegas Bubble, Seattle U vs. Air Force 770
2:30 p.m. Houston vs. Texas Tech ESPN2
2:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off,
San Francisco vs. Rhode Island ESPNU
3 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Louisville ROOT
3 p.m. Texas-El Paso at Arizona PAC-12
5 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off,
Virginia Tech vs. South Florida ESPN2
Auto Racing
6:05 a.m. Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2
Golf
2 a.m. EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship GOLF
9:30 a.m.* LE Tour:
Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana GOLF
Horse Racing
8:30 a.m. America’s Day at the Races FS1
1:30 p.m. America’s Day at the Races FS2
Figure Skating
1 p.m.* ISU NHK Trophy 5
Bowling
1:30 p.m.* PBA All-Star Crash 13
Serie A soccer
3:25 a.m. Udinese at Lazio ESPNEWS
Premier League Soccer
5:55 a.m. Manchester United at Southampton NBCSN
8:25 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea NBCSN
11:10 a.m. Wolverhampton at Arsenal NBCSN
Pro14 Rugby
11:30 a.m. Glasgow at Cardiff ESPNEWS
Premiership Rugby
2 p.m.* Leicester at London NBCSN
ON THE RADIO
NFL Football
9:00 a.m. Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 100.7 FM
1:00 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos 100.7 FM
3:00 p.m. New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 1400 AM
