ON THE AIR
ON THE AIR

ON THE TV

NFL Football

10 a.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta KIRO

10 a.m. Arizona at New England FOX

1:25 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay KIRO

3:00 p.m. New York at Seattle FOX

5:20 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay KING

MLS Soccer Playoffs

Noon New England at Orlando City KOMO

5 p.m. Nashville at Columbus ESPN

Men’s College Basketball

10 a.m. Richmond at Kentucky ESPN

10 a.m. Hall of Fame Classic ESPN2

12:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Classic ESPN2

1 p.m. Houston Baptist at Arizona St. PAC-12

1:30 p.m. No. Dakota St. at Creighton FS1

2 p.m. Vegas Bubble, Seattle U vs. Air Force 770

2:30 p.m. Houston vs. Texas Tech ESPN2

2:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off,

San Francisco vs. Rhode Island ESPNU

3 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Louisville ROOT

3 p.m. Texas-El Paso at Arizona PAC-12

5 p.m. Hall of Fame Tip-Off,

Virginia Tech vs. South Florida ESPN2

Auto Racing

6:05 a.m. Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2

Golf

2 a.m. EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship GOLF

9:30 a.m.* LE Tour:

Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana GOLF

Horse Racing

8:30 a.m. America’s Day at the Races FS1

1:30 p.m. America’s Day at the Races FS2

Figure Skating

1 p.m.* ISU NHK Trophy 5

Bowling

1:30 p.m.* PBA All-Star Crash 13

Serie A soccer

3:25 a.m. Udinese at Lazio ESPNEWS

Premier League Soccer

5:55 a.m. Manchester United at Southampton NBCSN

8:25 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea NBCSN

11:10 a.m. Wolverhampton at Arsenal NBCSN

Pro14 Rugby

11:30 a.m. Glasgow at Cardiff ESPNEWS

Premiership Rugby

2 p.m.* Leicester at London NBCSN

ON THE RADIO

NFL Football

9:00 a.m. Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 100.7 FM

1:00 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos 100.7 FM

3:00 p.m. New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 1400 AM

