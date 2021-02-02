On the air

 Skip to main content
On the TV

NBA

4 p.m. Indiana at Milwaukee; ESPN

6:30 pm. Phoenix at New Orleans; ESPN

NHL

2:30 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay; NBCSN

5 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia; NBCSN

SOCCER

10 a.m. Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley; NBCSN

12:15 p.m. Premier League: Brighton at Liverpool

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Florida; SECN

4 p.m. LSU at Alabama; ESPNU

4 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri; ESPN2

4 p.m. Seton Hall at Providence; FS1

4 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse; ACCN

4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pitt; ROOT

5:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Texas A&M; SECN

6 p.m. Villanova at St. John’s; CBSSN

6 p.m. Virginia at NC State; ACCN

6 p.m. Georgetown at Creighton; FS1

6 p.m. SMU at Tulsa; ESPNU

6 p.m. Oklahoma State at TCU; ESPN2

GOLF

Midnight European: Saudi International; Golf

3:30 a.m. Thursday European: Saudi International; Golf

