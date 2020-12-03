ON THE AIR

ON THE TV
College Football
4 p.m. Louisiana at Appalachian St. ESPN2
6:30 p.m. Washington State at USC FS1
6:30 p.m. Boise State at UNLV CBS
Men’s College Basketball
2 p.m. Kennesaw State at Creighton FS1
4 p.m. Bellarmine at Duke ROOT
4 p.m. Louisville vs. Connecticut ESPN
4 p.m. Wisconsin at Marquette FS1
5 p.m. Detroit at Michigan State BTN
College Hockey
4 p.m. Arizona State at Notre Dame NBC
Golf
3 a.m. European: South African Open GOLF
11 a.m. PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic GOLF
2:30 p.m. LPGA: Volunteers of America Charity Challenge GOLF
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!