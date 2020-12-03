 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON THE AIR
0 comments

ON THE AIR

  • 0

ON THE TV

College Football

4 p.m. Louisiana at Appalachian St. ESPN2

6:30 p.m. Washington State at USC FS1

6:30 p.m. Boise State at UNLV CBS

Men’s College Basketball

2 p.m. Kennesaw State at Creighton FS1

4 p.m. Bellarmine at Duke ROOT

4 p.m. Louisville vs. Connecticut ESPN

4 p.m. Wisconsin at Marquette FS1

5 p.m. Detroit at Michigan State BTN

College Hockey

4 p.m. Arizona State at Notre Dame NBC

Golf

3 a.m. European: South African Open GOLF

11 a.m. PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic GOLF

2:30 p.m. LPGA: Volunteers of America Charity Challenge GOLF

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News