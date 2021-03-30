 Skip to main content
On the air
On the air

On the TV

NBA

4 p.m. Portland at Detroit; NBCSNW

4:30 p.m. Dallas at Boston; ESPN

7 p.m. Milwaukee at LA Lakers; ESPN

NHL

4:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo; NBCSN

7 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas; NBCSN

SOCCER

9 a.m. UEFA Euro U21: England at Croatia; ESPNU

11:30 a.m. FIFA World Cup qualifying: Poland at England; ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m. Notre Dame pro day; NBCSN

On the radio

NBA

3:05 p.m. Portland at Detroit; NBCSNW

In the area

VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. Kelso at Camas

GIRL’S SOCCER

4:!5 p.m. Rainier/Clatskanie vs. Valley Catholic

BASEBALL

2 p..m. Washougal at Mark Morris (Game 1)

2 p.m. Hudson’s Bay at Woodland (Game 1)

4 p.m. Washougal at Mark Morris (Game 2)

4 p.m. Hudson’s Bay at Woodland (Game 2)

4:30 p.m. R.A. Long at Ridgefield

BOY’S SOCCER

7 p.m. Columbia River at Woodland

GIRL’S TENNIS

3:30 p.m. Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long

3:30 p.m. Mark Morris at Fort Vancouver

TRACK

3:45 p.m. 1A TriCo League meet (at Seton Catholic)

Woodland at R.A. Long

Fort Vancouver at Mark Morris

