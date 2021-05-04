 Skip to main content
On the air
On the air

On the TV

NBA

4:30 p.m. Portland at Cleveland; NBCSNW

6 p.m. San Antonio at Utah; NBATV

MLB

12:30 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle; MLBN, ROOT

4:30 p.m. LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs; ESPN

NHL

4 p.m. Washington at NY Rangers; NBCSN

SOCCER

7 p.m. CCL: Portland at Club America; FS1

GOLF

8 p.m. LPGA Thailand; Golf

On the radio

MLB

11:30 a.m. Baltimore at Seattle; 100.7 FM KLOG

NBA

3:25 p.m. Portland at Cleveland; 100.7 FM KLOG

In the area

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. Castle Rock at King's Way Christian

7 p.m. Ilwaco at Raymond

7:30 p.m. Pe Ell at Naselle

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m. Pe Ell at Naselle

7 p.m. Winlock at Morton-White Pass

7 p.m. Napavine at Wahkiakum

7 p.m. Kalama at Stevenson

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m. Kelso at Union

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. Prairie at Kelso

