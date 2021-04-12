 Skip to main content
On the air
On the air

On the TV

NBA

4:30 p.m. LA Clippers at Indiana; TNT

7 p.m. Boston at Portland; NBCSNW, TNT

NHL

4 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington; NBCSN

MLB

4 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore; ROOT

4 p.m. Philadelphia at NY Mets; ESPN

7 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco; ESPN

SOCCER

Noon Women’s international friendly: USA at France; ESPN2

3 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League: Alajuelense at Atlanta; FS1

5 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League: Marathon at Portland; FS1

7:30 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League Arcahaie at Cruz Azul; FS1

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m. Western Intercollegiate

On the radio

MLB

3 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore; 100.7 FM KLOG

NBA

7 p.m. Boston at Portland; 100.7 FM KLOG

In the area

BASEBALL

3 p.m. Seton Catholic at Castle Rock (Game 1)

3 p.m. Ilwaco at Chief Leschi (Game 1)

5 p.m. Seton Catholic at Castle Rock (Game 2)

5 p.m. Ilwaco at Chief Leschi (Game 2)

SOFTBALL

3 p.m. Chief Leschi at Ilwaco (Game 1)

4 p.m. Toutle Lake at Morton-White Pass

5 p.m. Chief Leschi at Ilwaco (Game 2)

BOY’S SOCCER

5 p.m. Castle Rock at White Salmon

6 p.m. Washougal at Woodland

6 p.m. Toledo/Winlock at Ilwaco

7 p.m. Mark Morris at Ridgefield

GIRL’S TENNIS

3:30 p.m. R.A. Long at Washougal

3:30 p.m. Three Rivers Christian at Castle Rock

GIRL’S GOLF

3:30 p.m. Columbia River at R.A. Long

4:30 p.m. Woodland at Columbia River

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m. Ilwaco at Winlock

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m. Centralia at LCC

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. Centralia at LCC

