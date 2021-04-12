On the air

On the TV
NBA
4:30 p.m. LA Clippers at Indiana; TNT
7 p.m. Boston at Portland; NBCSNW, TNT
NHL
4 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington; NBCSN
MLB
4 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore; ROOT
4 p.m. Philadelphia at NY Mets; ESPN
7 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco; ESPN
SOCCER
Noon Women’s international friendly: USA at France; ESPN2
3 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League: Alajuelense at Atlanta; FS1
5 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League: Marathon at Portland; FS1
7:30 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League Arcahaie at Cruz Azul; FS1
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m. Western Intercollegiate
On the radio
MLB
3 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore; 100.7 FM KLOG
NBA
7 p.m. Boston at Portland; 100.7 FM KLOG
In the area
BASEBALL
3 p.m. Seton Catholic at Castle Rock (Game 1)
3 p.m. Ilwaco at Chief Leschi (Game 1)
5 p.m. Seton Catholic at Castle Rock (Game 2)
5 p.m. Ilwaco at Chief Leschi (Game 2)
SOFTBALL
3 p.m. Chief Leschi at Ilwaco (Game 1)
4 p.m. Toutle Lake at Morton-White Pass
5 p.m. Chief Leschi at Ilwaco (Game 2)
BOY’S SOCCER
5 p.m. Castle Rock at White Salmon
6 p.m. Washougal at Woodland
6 p.m. Toledo/Winlock at Ilwaco
7 p.m. Mark Morris at Ridgefield
GIRL’S TENNIS
3:30 p.m. R.A. Long at Washougal
3:30 p.m. Three Rivers Christian at Castle Rock
GIRL’S GOLF
3:30 p.m. Columbia River at R.A. Long
4:30 p.m. Woodland at Columbia River
TRACK AND FIELD