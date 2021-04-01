 Skip to main content
On the air
On the air

On the TV

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

3 p.m. South Carolina at Stanford; ESPN

6:30 p.m. Arizona at UConn; ESPN

NBA

4:30 p.m. Dallas at New York; NBATV

7 p.m. Milwaukee at Portland; NBCSNW, NBATV

MLB

7 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle; ROOT

NHL

4 p.m. Washington at New Jersey; NHLN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU; ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m. Oregon at Oregon State; Pac-12

2 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee; ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon Michigan at Wisconsin; ESPNU

GOLF

9 a.m. LPGA: ANA Inspiration; Golf

1 p.m. PGA: Texas Open; Golf

4 p.m. LPGA: ANA Inspiration; Golf

WRESTLING

4:30 p.m. U.S. Olympic Trials; NBCSN

On the radio

MLB

6 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle; 100.7 FM KLOG

In the area

FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Kelso at Evergreen

7 p.m. Rainier at Yamhill-Carlton

7 p.m. Warrenton at Clatskanie

BASEBALL

3 p.m. Goldendale at Castle Rock (Game 1)

3 p.m. Ilwaco at PEWP

4:30 p.m. Ridgefield at R.A. Long

5 p.m. Goldendale at Castle Rock (Game 2)

SOFTBALL

4 p.m. Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long

4 p.m. Woodland at Washougal

Tags

