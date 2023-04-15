Symbol;Last price;Change
AMZN;$102.51;$0.11
Boeing Co
BA;$201.71;-$11.88
Brookfield Corp
BAM;$32.50;-$0.40
Columbia Banking System
COLB;$21.58;-$0.71
Columbia Sportswear
COLM;$87.90;-$0.33
Dutch Bros Inc
BROS;$32.15;-$0.37
Expeditors International
EXPD;$111.67;$1.43
Intel Corp
INTC;$31.89;-$0.24
International Paper Co
IP;$35.91;-$0.49
Lee Enterprises Inc
LEE;$12.29;-$0.11
Micron Technology Inc;MU
$62.63;-$0.37
Microsoft Corp;MSFT
$286.14;-$3.70
Nike Inc
NKE;$125.95;-$0.48
Nordstrom Inc
JWN;$16.28;-$0.06
NW Natural Holding Co
NWN;$47.05;-$0.54
PACCAR Inc
PCAR;$72.72;$1.13
Portland General Electric Co
POR;$49.49;-$1.08
PotlatchDeltic Corp
PCH;$48.68;-$0.36
Schnitzer Steel Industries
SCHN;$31.54;-$0.65
Starbucks Corp
SBUX;$107.47;$0.48
Waste Management Inc
WM;$165.30;-$1.55
WestRock Co
WRK;$30.18;-$0.19
Weyerhaeuser Co
WY;$31.08;-$0.10
;Price (troy oz.);Pvs Day
Gold;$2,055.30;$2,019.00
Silver;$25.93;$25.19