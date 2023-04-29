Symbol;Last price;Change
Alaska Air Group Inc
ALK;$43.46;$0.49
Amazon.com Inc
AMZN;$105.45;-$4.37
Boeing Co
BA;$206.78;$0.74
Brookfield Corp
BAM;$32.46;$0.48
Columbia Banking System
COLB;$21.36;-$0.19
Columbia Sportswear
COLM;$83.54;-$4.06
Dutch Bros Inc
BROS;$31.15;$0.25
Expeditors International
EXPD;$113.84;$2.24
Intel Corp
INTC;$31.06;$1.20
International Paper
IP;$33.11;$0.10
Lee Enterprises
LEE;$11.33;$0.08
Micron Technology
MU;$64.36;$2.46
Microsoft Corp
MSFT;$307.26;$2.43
Nike Inc
NKE;$126.72;$1.02
Nordstrom
JWN;$15.46;$0.08
NW Natural Holdings
NWN;$46.96;-$0.31
PACCAR Inc
PCAR;$74.69;$1.02
Portland General Electric
POR;$50.62;-$0.54
PotlatchDeltic Corp
PCH;$46.23;$0.60
Schnitzer Steel Industries
SCHN;$28.89;-$0.01
Starbucks Corp
SBUX;$114.29;$1.54
Waste Management Inc
WM;$166.05;$4.42
WestRock Co
WRK;$29.93;$0.58
Weyerhaeuser Co
WY;$29.91;$0.52
Precious metals
;Price (troy oz.);Pvs Day
Gold;$1,999.00;$1,999.00
Silver;$25.21;$25.07