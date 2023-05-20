Symbol Last price Change
Alaska Air Group Inc
ALK $44.52 -$0.60
AMZN $116.25 -$1.90
Boeing Co
BA $205.49 -$1.75
Brookfield Asset Management
BAM $30.82 $0.06
Columbia Banking System
COLB $20.49 -$0.61
Columbia Sportswear Co
COLM $75.75 -$1.14
Dutch Bros
BROS $28.52 -$0.04
Expeditors Int’l of Wash.
EXPD $114.57 -$0.10
Intel Corp
INTC $29.93 $0.25
International Paper
IP $31.96 -$0.07
Lee Enterprises Inc
LEE $11.90 -$0.40
Micron Technology Inc
MU $68.17 $0.60
Microsoft Corp
MSFT $318.34 -$0.18
Nike Inc B
NKE $114.76 -$4.11
Nordstrom Inc
JWN $15.44 -$0.63
Northwest Natural Holding Co
NWN $44.67 $0.17
PACCAR Inc
PCAR $71.75 $0.14
Portland General Electric Co
POR $49.36 -$0.43
PotlatchDeltic Corp
PCH $46.55 -$0.54
Schnitzer Steel Industries
SCHN $29.44 -$0.05
Starbucks Corp
SBUX $105.51 -$1.58
Waste Management Inc
WM $165.36 $0.36
WestRock Co A
WRL $27.78 $0.19
Weyerhaeuser Co
WY $29.59 $0.07
Gold & Silver
Price (troy oz.) Pvs Day
Gold $1,977.87 $1,984.90
Silver $23.85 $23.90