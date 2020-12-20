Note to our readers: Daily News holiday specials

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” has been the most reprinted editorial in American newspaper history, and for good reason. It is such a heartwarming message, giving hope to a girl and community that needed something to believe in.
At The Daily News, this is how we entered this year’s Neighbors in Need fund drive, hopeful the community would rally around the agencies supported by our top annual fundraiser.
With just over a week to go, we have already leaped the goal, set just above last year’s efforts, and collected a record all-time high of more than $71,000. On behalf of the recipient agencies, thank you all so very much for your generosity. The need this year may be greater than any other. Your donations will go far, right here in our communities.
We wanted to let you know about numerous special features, special sections and special editions in The Daily News beginning today and continuing through the end of the year.
The print editions for Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 will be replaced by e-editions available online at tdn.com, which will contain valuable holiday-related articles. Every daily print edition of The Daily news also has an e-edition posted at tdn.com, your 24/7 source of news.
Today’s top environment stories of 2020 will be followed over the next two weeks by the year’s top crime, school, business, politics stories plus the year’s top newsmakers.
Next Sunday, Dec. 27, look for Photos of the Year and Sports Photos of the Year, plus a 24-page special section, the Year in Review; featuring an assortment of content from The Daily News as well as some of the very best photos and stories from our 76 sister newspapers in Lee Enterprises.
Your paper includes more special features and contests. You can still enter Our Let it Glow photo contest, presented by Cowlitz Co. PUD; where we are partnering to present all the beautifully lighted homes in the area on tdn.com and on the PUD’s self-guided lighted tour map, with one entrant winning a $500 prize.
Also, we are rapidly approaching the end of our annual Find Santa contest. Some lucky reader will find Santa and claim a $500 prize just in time for some last-minute shopping. In today’s paper, you will find our annual Christmas coloring book, sponsored by the Port of Kalama, sure to give your kids hours of holiday fun!
On Christmas Eve, we publish our first Letters to Santa section, which will feature an assortment of the hundreds of entries we received. Three of those lucky children will receive a $500 shopping spree to Hopscotch Toys thanks to presenting sponsor Foster Farms. We can’t wait to see their smiling faces and share the videos of their shopping sprees.
As we close 2020 I want to take the opportunity to say Happy Holidays and thank you to all of our employees, readers and advertisers for your support through such a uniquely challenging year.
David Cuddihy, General Manager
The Daily News
