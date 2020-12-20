Note to our readers: Daily News holiday specials

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” has been the most reprinted editorial in American newspaper history, and for good reason. It is such a heartwarming message, giving hope to a girl and community that needed something to believe in.

At The Daily News, this is how we entered this year’s Neighbors in Need fund drive, hopeful the community would rally around the agencies supported by our top annual fundraiser.

With just over a week to go, we have already leaped the goal, set just above last year’s efforts, and collected a record all-time high of more than $71,000. On behalf of the recipient agencies, thank you all so very much for your generosity. The need this year may be greater than any other. Your donations will go far, right here in our communities.

We wanted to let you know about numerous special features, special sections and special editions in The Daily News beginning today and continuing through the end of the year.

The print editions for Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 will be replaced by e-editions available online at tdn.com, which will contain valuable holiday-related articles. Every daily print edition of The Daily news also has an e-edition posted at tdn.com, your 24/7 source of news.