Seven Oregon State takeaways from Saturday’s 26-9 win over San Diego State in Reser Stadium:

1. Even great seasons find a few potholes

If you are in the camp that OSU’s 26-9 win over San Diego State was a clunker, here’s some good news: the Beavers have been here before. During some of Oregon State’s best seasons, it had a bad outing.

1964: Oregon State’s last Rose Bowl season included a season-opening 7-3 loss to Northwestern. The Wildcats, playing for first-year coach Alex Agase, won two more games the rest of the season.

2000: Perhaps the Beavers’ best season in school history started with a couple of forgettable outings, wins of 21-19 over Eastern Washington and 28-20 over New Mexico. EWU was ordinary at 6-5 in 2000, while New Mexico went 5-7.

2006: OSU won 10 games, but lost three of their first five games, including 42-14 to Boise State and 13-6 to Washington State.

2022: The Beavers’ 10-win season was almost nine, as they needed a last-second touchdown pass to beat hapless Stanford 28-27.

2. Smith’s history says it’s not time to panic

If there’s anything we’ve learned about Jonathan Smith, it’s that the program is process-oriented. It never gets too high or low. It’s all about today. Then tomorrow. Then the next day. It’s why the Beavers have rarely turned one heart-breaking loss into two under Smith. Which is why Saturday’s performance, if you believe it wasn’t up to the standard, is unlikely to carry over to next Saturday at Washington State. That’s not to say Oregon State will bullrush the Cougars. We’re probably going to find out how good this team is, because truth be told, nonconference didn’t tell us much about the Beavers. If Oregon State is truly top 15 good, they’ll probably play like it at Washington State. It won’t have anything to do with Saturday’s performance against San Diego State.

3. Speaking of panic, what about quarterback?

After two encouraging performances, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei didn’t exactly dazzle against San Diego State. The Clemson transfer completed only 14 of 30 passes, though it was for 284 yards and a touchdown. It’s not fair to say this was all on Uiagalelei. Oregon State’s receivers often didn’t get separation, and Uiagalelei was forced to throw into tight spaces.

Except for the start of the 2021 season and injury, Smith’s OSU history has been to let the starting quarterback play through some rough patches. Uiagalelei is OSU’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. But, Smith has never had a No. 2 option like Aidan Chiles. The freshman, who turned 18 last week, gave glimpses that he’s ready during second-half action against San Jose State and UC Davis. There won’t be a quick hook with Uiagalelei, but Chiles adds fuel to the urgency to get it right at quarterback.

4. Defensive injuries are a bit troubling, but not yet concerning

Oregon State lost a couple of defenders during Saturday’s game in inside linebacker Makiya Tongue and nickel Ryan Cooper Jr. Tongue’s injury, to his lower left leg, didn’t look good, as he was carted off the field. Cooper is an unknown. It’s the Tongue injury that bears watching, as inside linebacker John Miller missed Saturday’s game. We haven’t seen or heard from Utah transfer Mason Tufaga this season. If Oregon State keeps Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Calvin Hart Jr. on the field, the Beavers will be fine at inside linebacker. But OSU is a bit depth-challenged at ILB.

5. Ready for Cameron Ward

Though we may not have learned much about Oregon State during nonconference, it was useful in one respect: how to defend a mobile quarterback. It should come in handy Saturday when the Beavers face Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward. He’s as shifty as they come, but OSU should be well-schooled after defending San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and San Diego State’s Jalen Mayden. The Beavers silenced Cordeiro, a dual-threat type who has passed for more than 10,000 yards during his career. OSU was less successful with Mayden, but did sack him six times.

A year ago, Ward threw 54 times for 345 yards, but only one touchdown in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State.

6. Where Oregon State stands statistically

Oregon State emerges from nonconference play among the national leaders in several important team categories.

Scoring offense: No. 16, 41.0 ppg

Rushing offense: 13, 219.0 ypg

Total offense: 28, 466.0 ypg

Scoring defense: 11, 11.0 ppg

Rushing defense: 6, 57.7 ypg

Total defense: 13, 260.0 ypg

Damien Martinez, rushing yards: 7, 117.0 ypg

7. Joshua Gray’s offensive lineman TD was OSU’s first since 1992

Joshua Gray’s 3-yard run for a touchdown had Oregon State racing to the record book to find the last time an offensive lineman scored a touchdown for the Beavers. Turns out the school’s reliable records only go back to 1996. But upon some searching, it appears the last Oregon State offensive lineman touchdown came in 1992, when Fletcher Keister ran 72 yards with a “fumblerooski” for a score in a 27-21 loss to Stanford. The fumblerooski was banned by the NCAA following the 1992 season.