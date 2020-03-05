No stocks in Sunday's paper
Longview police Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old resident of the Community House homeless shelter who is suspected of kidnapping and raping an e…
Although no local cases have been reported, the Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday declared an emergency due to the “significant health th…
Sunday evening, the Kelso Theatre Pub will have an advanced screening of “Final Kill,” a film that brought two Kelso graduates back to town.
After a ongoing bullying incident in a Longview elementary school revealed confusion over state discipline laws, the state education office sa…
Test results for two additional PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center patients came back negative for novel coronavirus Tuesday, leaving Cowlitz…
Beginning Monday, the Longview Public Library will have a new kind of checkout material: seeds.
A 73-year-old Silver Lake man convicted of molesting two child family members was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Tuesday.
A group of Longview citizens Thursday night asked the City Council to not renew its designated homeless campsite at Alabama Street.
After police arrested a Community House on Broadway resident this week on suspicion of kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old boy who lived there…
A Longview man was injured Sunday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into a ditch on West Side Highway west of Castle Rock.