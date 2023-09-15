Oregon volleyball picked up a road win over a top 10 opponent.

The No. 7 Ducks edged No. 8 Pittsburgh 3-2 (26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 20-25, 15-13) Thursday night at Fitzgerald Field House.

It was a second straight win over a ranked team for Oregon (8-1), which narrowly outhit Pitt .227 to .220.

Morgan Lewis and Mimi Colyer each had 19 kills and Hannah Pukis had 45 assists and 19 digs. Georgia Murphy added 13 digs and 10 assists.

Torrey Stafford and Olivia Babcock each had 16 kills for Pittsburgh (6-2), which led the first set 24-21 before five straight points by Oregon, including a pair of kills by Gabby Gonzales (10 kills).

The Ducks took a 15-13 lead in the second and scored eight of 10 to pull away, with Colyer eventually closing the frame with a kill.

Pitt jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the third and though Oregon got within three it could never close the gap.

UO led 10-6 in the fourth but Pitt rallied to take a 21-17 lead and closed with back-to-back aces by Valeria Vazquez Gomez to even the match.

The teams went back and forth in the fifth with Pitt scoring four straight to take an 11-10 lead. Oregon closed the match with three straight points, with Lewis delivering the winning kill.