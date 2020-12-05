No. 5 Illinois' game Saturday against UT-Martin canceled because of Skyhawks' COVID-19 cases. Next up: No. 6 Duke.

Illinois' game Saturday against Tennessee-Martin has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases in the Skyhawks program.

The game will not be rescheduled, according to a news release Friday by Illinois.

The No. 5 Illini (3-1) next play No. 6 Duke (1-1) on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. Illinois lost, 82-69, to No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.

UT-Martin on Tuesday was added to the schedule to fill an open date between the Illini's two top-five opponents.

Dozens of college basketball games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks, causing massive and nearly constant scheduling reshuffling across conferences.

