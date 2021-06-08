No. 14 seed Oregon Ducks squander 1-run lead in 8th, LSU Tigers hang on to win NCAA regional final

LSU initially called for a safety squeeze bunt by Jordan Thompson, but Oregon countered by having first baseman Gabe Matthews crash in order to try and get Doughty, who was going far off third against a left-hander pitcher, out at home.

“The first ball was a ball so he didn’t bunt it and fortunately for us, because if he’d have thrown a strike we would’ve bunted the ball and they probably would’ve made the play at the plate,” Mainieri said. “We actually were fortunate that we didn’t bunt the ball. After that I took the play off and we were going to just have Jordan hit. ... They were going to force us to have to swing the bat to drive in that run there. After the balk Jordan came through with the big hit so who knows what would’ve happened.”

Somers repeatedly threw to first to both keep Beloso anchored but more importantly, attempt to induce Doughty to veer too far off third and get the go-ahead runner out on the base path. But the play backfired when Somers threw to Matthews when he was no longer on the base and the resulting balk put LSU ahead 8-7 lead, then Thompson followed with an RBI single to make it a two-run lead.