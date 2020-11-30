No. 10 Oregon Ducks women's basketball tuned up with Portland Pilots

"I like how they all cheered for each other down on the bench. They were having a good time," Graves said. "It was a lot of fun. It was a long time coming.

"It was pretty neat that we finally got out there and got a chance to play."

Graves said he would like Prince, the Texas transfer who had her waiver to play last season denied by the NCAA, to be even more dominant when she decides to be a "beast inside."

Lydia Giomi had 15 points in 13 rebounds, and Nyara Sabally added 10 points and six rebounds as the Ducks' front line complemented Mikesell's 8-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.

All five members of the program's top-ranked recruiting class played, combining for 27 points, 19 points and nine assists.

Erin Boley, the lone returning starter from last season's team that finished ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, had a quiet opener with eight points and three rebounds.

"Of all the seasons to have depth, it’s this one," Graves said of playing during a pandemic. "because we don’t know from game to game or day to day who’s going to be available."