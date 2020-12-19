NHL, Players Association reach tentative agreement on terms for 2020-21 season

LOS ANGELES — The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement on terms to begin the pandemic-delayed 2020-21 season, with a targeted date of Jan. 13 to start a 56-game season. Canada’s TSN network, however, said it’s possible that start date will slide a few days later because not all terms of the agreement have been settled.

The executive board of the NHLPA was scheduled to discuss the terms Friday night. The league’s Board of Governors was scheduled to convene via conference call during this weekend.

According to various media reports, training camp for the seven teams who missed the playoffs last season — a group that includes the Kings and the Ducks — would open Dec. 30. Training camp for the remaining 24 teams would open Jan. 3. The non-playoff teams had been told they would each get an extra week of training camp to help them get back up to speed as they return to the ice for the first time since the NHL shut down its operations March 12.

The NHL finished the 2019-20 season by staging the expanded, 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs in “bubbles” that were created in Edmonton and Toronto. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Cup on Sept. 28 in Edmonton.