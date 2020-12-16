NFL to invite health-care workers to Super Bowl 55, Roger Goodell says

TAMPA, Fla. — Nobody can say for sure how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl 55, but health-care workers will be among them.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said health-care workers will be invited to the league’s championship game Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium as guests to “honor and thank” them for their “extraordinary service during the pandemic.”

“We know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell said. “We also know they will remain essential in the months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year.”