Next man up: Broncos turn to 5th string QB due to COVID

But the four QBs didn’t wear their mandated masks or keep their social distance, something the league discovered in looking at surveillance footage.

An hour before kickoff, Lock issued an apology, an explanation and a defense in a lengthy Twitter post.

“In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own,” the former Missouri star wrote, adding, “I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough.”

Fangio, whose team fell to 4-7, said he was “disappointed on a couple of levels” that his quarterbacks’ actions put his team and the NFL into a difficult position.

“We count on them to be the leaders of the team and leaders of the offense and those guys made a mistake and that is disappointing,” Fangio said. “Obviously, I haven’t done a good enough job of selling the protocols to them when they are on their own, so part of that could fall on me. I thought I was.

“We have emphasized it a lot and we’re really doing good with COVID up to this point ... relative to other teams. There was a failing there and that’s disappointing.”