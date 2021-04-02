Woodland's Holland America Flower Gardens reopens through Mother's Day with contactless sales

Dobbe, who also lives on the Woodland farm, said customers approve of the contactless sales and maintain distance and wear masks while in the fields.

“They can still enjoy the beauty of our tulips,” he said. “They love to come out with the families. The kids love to pick their own tulips. I don’t know how many pictures they have taken every year.“

+3 CR florists install public arrangement with blooms saved from shuttered shops Pollen Floral Works owners Jason and Vicente Vorse woke just before the sun Saturday morning to load the bed of their pick-up with dozens of c…

Dobbe has been growing flowers all of his life, he said, like his father, and his father before him. His gardening expertise took root in his Holland home, and was uplifted to America when he and his family immigrated to Woodland in 1980.

“From when I was a little kid, I grew up with the tulips and the daffodils and the crocus, and the iris,” he said. “But tulips were always my favorite.”

In 1986, the family opened a second farm in California, where flowers are grown year-round. In 2002, they hosted their first Woodland tulip festival, which they later disbanded around 2018. His two children work in the company’s sales division.

Eight weeks ago, just before spring began, Dobbe’s wife of more than 50 years, Klazina, passed away at 68.

“She was my best friend,” he said. “We definitely miss her dearly.”

Woodland's annual Tulip Festival canceled for 2018 Woodland’s annual Tulip Festival, a spring staple for flower lovers for 15 years, has been canceled for 2018.