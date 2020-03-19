Woodland schools launch learning website during COVID-19 shutdown

The Woodland School District has launched website to help students continue learning during the statewide COVID-19 school closure.
The website can be accessed from the district's website or www.woodlandschools.org/o/district/page/home-learning-opportunities. It will continue to expanded in the coming weeks as teachers at every grade level provide additional content.
"Please consider using this unique time to review and enrich your student’s learning by encouraging creativity and project-based learning to harness your child’s natural curiosity and creativity," the district said in a press release.
Woodland high school students should refer to Google Classroom on their Chromebooks to collaborate with teachers for learning opportunities. Seniors, especially, should contact teachers to ensure they meet graduation requirements.
Students and family can stay updated at the district's COVID-19 HQ website: www.woodlandschools.org/o/district/page/covid-19-updates