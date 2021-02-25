Woodland officers arrest man who evaded them twice

Woodland officers arrested Nikolas Joner, 23, of Woodland, Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the OYO Woodland Hotel and Suites at 1500 Atlantic Ave.

Since January, Joner eluded Woodland officers twice. Officers tried to pull him over, but he fled by vehicle each time.

Joner was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of looting, as well as a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant for not reporting to his probation officer, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Woodland officers said they received a tip that Joner was visiting the motel.

Officers shared a mug shot of Joner on Facebook about three times in 2021.

