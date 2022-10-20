Woodland investigates former city employees over alleged utility account breach

WOODLAND — The city is investigating whether two unnamed former Woodland employees stole the personal information of over 2,000 utility account holders after Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two city laptops in their homes.

Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the department won’t pursue criminal charges at this time, while city officials are analyzing the recently returned city laptops to see if any other confidential information was compromised.

City officials became “aware of a potential theft of electronic information” on Aug. 23, according to a Thursday press release from Woodland Mayor Will Finn. The content of the compromised information contained the names, addresses, account numbers and utility meter IDs of customers.

After finding the breach, city officials contacted the sheriff’s office and deputies recovered two city-owned laptops on Oct. 19 from the properties of two longtime former employees, the release states. City officials say the initial document that sparked the investigation has been returned as well.

The former employees have not been named, arrested or charged. The release says one employee worked for the city for at least 32 years and the other for at least 12 years. Finn said one former employee left over a year ago, and the second left in August. Brightbill said he could not provide more details on an active investigation.

The report follows former Woodland city clerk Mari Ripp’s public records request for 2,000 city utility customers‘ bills in the name of government transparency because she suspects the city’s new billing system could increase rates. Ripp told The Daily News Thursday morning she did not know about the recent investigation into the former employees and didn’t know who they were.