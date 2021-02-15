 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodland driver does 'cookies' in snow until vehicle ignites
0 comments
alert

Woodland driver does 'cookies' in snow until vehicle ignites

{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle fire at Columbia Elementary

Fire crews put out a vehicle fire at the Columbia Elementary School parking lot Saturday in Woodland.

 Woodland Police Department

A driver playing in the snow-covered parking lot of a Woodland elementary school, lost her vehicle to a fire Saturday.

A 28-year-old Woodland woman was doing "cookies" spinning her car around the Columbia Elementary School parking lot when her vehicle overheated and caught fire, reported Woodland officers.

At about 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, Woodland officers and Clark and Cowlitz County fire crews responded to the vehicle fire at 600 Bozarth Ave.

Officers reported there were no injuries and the vehicle was destroyed.

0 comments
2
17
5
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News