Woodland driver does 'cookies' in snow until vehicle ignites

A driver playing in the snow-covered parking lot of a Woodland elementary school, lost her vehicle to a fire Saturday.
A 28-year-old Woodland woman was doing "cookies" spinning her car around the Columbia Elementary School parking lot when her vehicle overheated and caught fire, reported Woodland officers.
At about 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, Woodland officers and Clark and Cowlitz County fire crews responded to the vehicle fire at 600 Bozarth Ave.
Officers reported there were no injuries and the vehicle was destroyed.
