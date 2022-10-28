Woodland delays utility rate hike until 2023

WOODLAND — Increased rates for city water and sewer, which were scheduled to go into effect next month, are now delayed until February.

The Woodland City Council voted Monday to delay the rates, which were originally approved in 2020 but postponed during the pandemic.

The 2020 resolution says the monthly fixed water services rate was scheduled to be raised between $10 to $746 about once a year through 2024, depending on the size of residents' meters. Monthly usage charges were also scheduled to rise a few cents, depending on the cubic feet of water used, the resolution states.

Woodland City Administrator Pete Boyce said the current rates were delayed until Aug. 1.

Residents took to the podium Monday to express their concerns about the additional costs.

Araceli Espinoza said she couldn't afford to cover water expenses today.

"I'm a single mom," she said. "Every day I'm having [to] knock on my son's bathroom door to get [him] out of the shower because, I can't afford to pay for it."

Rob Richardson, who said he's been a Woodland resident for about 30 years, said "it's a terrible time to" raise utility rates due to today's high interest rates.

Finn told The Daily News residents have recently seen large bills because the city had to issue two bills for water and sewage usage for 45 days each before making the switch to the new, monthly billing system. He said the city's first 30-day water and sewer billing cycle is starting soon and "that's when folks will really see the benefit."

Finn said the council, made up of some different members, previously voted to bill residents for water and sewer every month instead of every two months. The city either needed to hire a new employee to do the monthly billing, or outsource the billing to a third-party company, and that council chose the latter to save money.

He said the rates are mostly higher because the city needs to cover water and sewer projects, including fixing its leaking water tower. He said he doesn't vote at council meetings unless there is a tie and he cannot vote on matters involving finances.

At the Monday meeting, he expressed his feelings on the process.

"I'm extremely disappointed in the fact that I haven't been able to fix it yet," he said. "I came in 2016 when I took office to fix my water bill. And I have [yet] to be able to do that. And that is a huge disappointment for me."

Councilmember Monte Smith Monday mentioned how the high inflation affects the city's budget.

"So, I completely understand where everybody's at," Smith said. "[The] rate increases are tough. But the one thing I will say is we're at 8.6% inflation right now. The city feels that burden as well. They're going to have extra costs as well. Wages are going up."

Finn described Monday how the city was able to maneuver around parts of the budget with assistance from the federal government with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that paid for a water pipe project.

Councilmember Carol Round amended the original resolution that initially called for the delay to take effect Nov. 16 to Feb. 16 instead.

Smith agreed with the end date change.

"I just think it would help people a little bit, ... I know it's tough out there for single families," Smith said.

Near the end of the Monday conversation, Finn asked Boyce if the change would take effect on residents' March bills and Boyce said "correct."

City officials are also trying to ease the financial burden. Boyce said low-income seniors and disabled people can qualify for discounts. Finn said late fees will not be issued until January.

Last week, Woodland officials also said they are investigating whether two unnamed former Woodland employees stole the personal information of over 2,000 utility account holders after Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two city laptops in the former employees' homes.

Finn said the city is continuing to work with law enforcement on the issue and the investigation has been sent to the state auditor's office.

The report follows former Woodland city clerk Mari Ripp's public records request for 2,000 city utility customers‘ bills in the name of government transparency because she suspects the city’s new billing system could increase rates. Ripp said she did not know about anything about the city's new investigation.