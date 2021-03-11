Woodland 2-year-old receives sendoff parade before chemotherapy treatment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We would not change any of that, for anything,” she said.

Braxton loves to interact with others, dance, listen to the children’s music group the Wiggles, fist bump and high five. That hasn’t changed since his diagnosis, said Davidson, who called her son “resilient and strong.”

“He is so happy all the time, regardless of what he’s going through,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to feel sad all the time around him.”

It was last January when the new mother noticed red spots spreading across Braxton’s skin. She was advised to have Braxton’s blood evaluated but had to wait until labs reopened. The next day, Braxton had grown lethargic, and wouldn’t eat or drink.

His parents rushed him to the emergency room, and hours later he was diagnosed with a type of myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cell disorder similar to leukemia that is treated with chemotherapy. Down syndrome patients have a high risk of developing these disorders.

“Me and his dad were both obviously pretty devastated,” said Davidson. “It kind of felt like this isn’t real life, but here we are living it.”