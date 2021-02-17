With indoor dining restrictions lifted, state dismisses Stuffy's case; restaurant still owes $540K in fines

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stuffy’s owners previously faced two separate sanctions: They were fined by L&I for not complying with state indoor dining restrictions and were also going to court over the temporary restraining order from the state attorney general‘s office to further force them to comply.

Lorraine said Stuffy’s owners still owe the $540,000 in fines they received during three inspections that showed the business was not following state orders at the time. L&I said Stuffy’s received 98 complaints for defying restrictions as of Jan. 26.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said the restaurant will appeal the “excessive fines.” Lorraine said the appeals process can take months, and she has seen fines reduced, but never completely waived.

Stuffy’s recently replaced their attorney with a constitutional lawyer named Joel Ard, according to the business’s Facebook page. Previously, Stuffy’s was represented by Jason A. Celski, who also represented other Washington restaurants fighting to remain open during restrictions, including Spiffy’s Restaurant & Bakery in Chehalis and Farmboy Restaurant in Olympia.