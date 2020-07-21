WIAA pushes fall sports to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday that football, volleyball and girls’ soccer will be moved to the spring season in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cross country, slowpitch softball, swimming and boys’ golf and tennis can take place as planned and will begin practice as scheduled September 7. Although, if benchmarks set by the Executive Board are not met, those sports could be moved to the spring as well.

Traditional winter sports are still on schedule but will be pushed back to late December or early January, according to the WIAA press release. Traditional spring sports are on track to be held normally.

“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in the press release. “We’ve asked our Executive Board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”

Currently, the proposed seasons would be as follows: