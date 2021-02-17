West Kelso construction temporarily replaces traffic light with four-way stop

Construction to widen Catlin Street in West Kelso has temporarily replaced a traffic light at the intersection of Southwest 5th Street and Catlin Street with a four-way stop.

Kelso police said they received reports of vehicles running the stop signs and advised drivers to take note of the change.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Kardas, Kelso community development director, said the traffic light was taken out while crews perform utility work. There is no exact time frame as to when the light will be replaced, but the project is scheduled to be completed by summer.

The project will widen Catlin Street through the Cowlitz Way intersection to five lanes with an additional turn lane at the Cowlitz intersection.

The overall project will realign West Main Street from the Allen Street Bridge to Catlin Street to improve safety, reduce congestion and beautify the section.

The city began designing the project in 2009, and finished the first phase from the west side of the Allen Street Bridge through the crossover to Catlin at Fourth Avenue in 2013.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.