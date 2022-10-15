 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH: Washington 3rd congressional district debate featuring Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

The Washington 3rd congressional district debate featuring Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday in Vancouver and will be livestreamed at tdn.com. The event is expected to last until about 3:30 p.m.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, served six terms representing the district in Congress before being defeated in the primary election

The district stretches from Clark County north to Lewis County and from Pacific County on the coast to Skamania County in the east. The district also includes Wahkiakum County and a portion of Thurston County.

Editor's note: If you missed the livestream, a recording of the debate will be available on tdn.com Saturday evening. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

