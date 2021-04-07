The state’s traffic commission ranks Longview the fifth most dangerous city for pedestrians.

City and state officials are brainstorming ways to protect both walkers and cyclists on streets within the city.

Longview police believe reviving the department’s defunct bike program so officers can educate the public about pedestrian and cyclist safety will improve conditions.

The state transportation department has suggested adding numerous roundabouts to Ocean Beach Highway and reducing lane widths, speed limits and left-hand turns.

The Longview City Council will review the police department’s proposal Thursday. The council reviewed the state’s recommendations March 11. The council is not expected to take specific action on either issue Thursday.

Bike patrol

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew wants to resurrect the department’s bike unit and deploy officers around the city to teach pedestrian and cyclist safety aimed at decreasing accidents.

According to Longview police, 83 pedestrians were hit by vehicles from 2014 to 2020, resulting in 78 injuries and seven fatalities. Over the same time period, 34 cyclists were hit by vehicles, resulting in 33 injuries and no fatalities.

The Washington State Transportation Commission, a council that reviews transportation planning, ranks Longview the fifth in the state for most pedestrian accidents per 100,000 population. Longview is preceded by Fife, SeaTac, Tukwila and Everett.

The Longview Police Department seeks to apply for a $130,000 state grant to cover expenses to train up to 25 officers on bikes, as well as promote safety through a two-year campaign.

Officers would give safety presentations at locations like schools and community events.

McNew said more education is needed and most of the accidents he recalls involve pedestrians, bicyclists or drivers making an infraction.

"What if (police cyclists), leading by example, by wearing appropriate safety equipment, obeying traffic laws … what if they were our ambassadors for education?" McNew said.

Bicycles would not be included in the grant and McNew said a funding source for potential new equipment has not been determined.

The department owns about 10 bikes, which typically only are pulled from the basement during events like the Fourth of July parade, when vehicle traffic is diverted.

He said officers haven’t been trained on bikes for at least a decade, and that reviving the bike program would promote safety and closer interactions with the public.

"When you are driving by in a police car, … it's less approachable," he said. "The nature of us going down the street on bicycles is naturally more approachable."

Roundabouts

The intersections on Ocean Beach highway — from near the Heron Pointe Mobile Home Park to a few blocks past Walmart — cause the most vehicle accidents in Longview.

Jason Gibbens, with the Washington State Department of Transportation, said over the last five years, about 60% of vehicle accidents on the stretch of roadway were caused by intersections or driveways.

About 5% of the accidents involved pedestrians and cyclists, which Gibbens said typically are underreported.

Ocean Beach Highway is the section of Washington State Route 4 that runs through Longview.

To reduce the number of accidents, the state suggests adding 10 roundabouts on Ocean Beach Highway from Coal Creek Road to 34th Avenue. Most of the intersections have traffic lights today.

Gibbens said roundabouts would improve walkability because they include islands that create a pedestrian “refuge area, so pedestrians cross one direction at a time rather than looking for gaps in multiple directions.”

The state also suggests adding 6-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of Ocean Beach Highway, decreasing vehicle lanes from around 13 feet wide to 11 feet and eliminating center turn lanes.

State transportation officials say adding roundabouts would not affect the amount of time it would take to drive the route, but would decrease the amount of time vehicles wait at lights or in traffic. Drivers would drive slower, but stop less frequently.

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said the state’s recommendations come from a roughly 21-month review of “how we could improve Ocean Beach Highway, if money and time were unlimited” and said no decisions have been made regarding the planning document.

