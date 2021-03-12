 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: California Gray Whale ventures into Columbia River, surfaces for air in front of fisherman's boat
WATCH NOW: California Gray Whale ventures into Columbia River, surfaces for air in front of fisherman's boat

Gray Whale in Columbia

A California Gray Whale surfaces for air about 30 yards from a fisherman's boat in the Columbia River near Sauvie Island on March 9.

Fishermen J.T. Kaul, Carson Grant and Corky Reed were taken by surprise on March 9 when a California Gray whale surfaced for air about 30 yards in front of their boat while they were testing new equipment for Brad’s Killer Fishing Gear.

Even more peculiar was the whale’s venture into the Columbia River, which is where the group spotted the marine mammal near Sauvie Island, more than 120 miles from the coast.

Not yet seeing the estimated 30-foot whale, the fishermen said they initially thought a sea lion was following them for about four miles, until they realized the animal was keeping speed with their boat and the breaths grew louder.

After calling several local marine organizations, Tigard shop owner Scott Kaul said the whale had been spotted in the Willamette River that morning, possibly following food or because it was stranded, and was likely on its way out of the channel.

Courtney Talak shoots photo and video for The Daily News. Follow Courtney’s work on Instagram @courtneytalak.

California Gray Whale ventures into Columbia River, surfaces for air in front of fisherman's boat

