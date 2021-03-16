Waste Control creates app for service change alerts

Wonder when your garbage will be picked up? There's an app for that.

Waste Control, the transfer station that services Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, has developed an app to alert customers of service changes, such as when a snowstorm prevents collection.

The app also will include information on regular collection times, approved curbside recycling materials and Christmas tree removal schedules.

Search for "WasteConnect" on a smartphone to download on Android or iPhone. Users are asked to enter their address and accept notifications to receive alerts.

Those who don't have a smartphone can receive collection disruption announcements in The Daily News or on local radio stations.

