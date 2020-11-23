Washington youth nonprofits, struggling to retain volunteers and funding, get $9.4 million in COVID-19 relief

The grant marks one of the first times that the government has made large-scale investments in Washington’s youth development groups, said Elizabeth Whitford, CEO of School’s Out Washington, a Seattle-based nonprofit that oversaw the grant-making process and worked in partnership with the Washington State Department of Commerce.

“This particular sector is both very underinvested in and particularly important and connected to the young people we’re trying to reach,” she said. “I think that’s really the reason why it happened now.”

Whitford said many applicants have lost funding while simultaneously trying to expand services. Organizations that have asked families to pay a fee for services are particularly hard-hit, Whitford said. Many families are reluctant to pay for services that have now gone digital; others are tightening their budgets.

“We’ve seen a ton of responsive, adaptive and innovative approaches coming from those organizations. But those have come with new costs and not with any funding tied to them,” she said.