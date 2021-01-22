Washington State Legislature's Democratic leaders propose $2.2 billion Covic-19 relief packages for vaccines, businesses and schools

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature released a $2.2 billion COVID-19 relief package today that would expand testing and vaccine availability, extend support to schools, provide grants for small business plus housing and food assistance for individuals.

The proposals are scheduled to receive hearings in the House and Senate next week. The overall relief package includes separate legislation that provides unemployment insurance relief for employers and workers across the state.

“Getting this money out the door is a key part of our state’s battle against the pandemic, and this package will ensure that federal funding will reach our communities when they need it most,” said Sen. Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island), chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee. “Our first priority is helping our neighbors in need, and I’m glad we are ready to move forward with real relief just two weeks into the legislative session.”

The majority of the funding in the relief package is a result of federal stimulus dollars already approved by Congress.

Highlights of the package include:

• $618 million for vaccine administration, contract tracing and testing (includes emphasis on helping school districts reopen safely)