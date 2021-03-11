Washington State Department of Transportation recommends roundabouts, smaller lanes and lower speeds on State Route 4

The Washington State Department of Transportation is studying ways to improve safety, mobility and long-term economic development on State Route 4 through Kelso, Longview and unincorporated Cowlitz County.

The 18-month draft study reviews a 7-mile stretch from Kelso High School on Allen Street through Coal Creek Road outside Longview, and was scheduled to be discussed at the Thursday, March 11 Longview City Council meeting.

According to the draft report, 80% of all State Route 4 crashes from Coal Creek Road to I-5 were “related to an intersection or driveway.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The study states that Kelso and Longview streets were designed with smaller blocks for walking and biking, but now parts of the study area have higher vehicle traffic.

Traffic along most of the study’s perimeters are under roadways’ carrying capacity, states the draft report, with a few exceptions, including the Cowlitz Way Bridge. The 7-mile stretch of the study sees about 10,000 vehicles per day on the west end and over 25,000 vehicles closer to I-5.

At Allen Street to South 8th Avenue in Kelso, the study reviewed how to prevent pedestrians from being hit by traffic, and recommends installing flashing beacons, widening the pedestrian area and installing new signs and pavement markings.