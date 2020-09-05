'Warm, windy and dry' weather predicted for Labor Day weekend

Get out your sun screen, drink plenty of water and avoid holiday campfires this holiday weekend, as increasing temperatures and winds raise the specter of sun exposure and wildfires in Cowlitz County and across Washington and Oregon.
The prospects of rising temperatures, dry conditions and gusty east winds prompted the National Weather Service on Friday to issue a Fire Weather Watch across most of Western Washington and Oregon beginning Labor Day morning and extending at least through Wednesday evening.
"As hot, dry weather conditions continue and #wildfire danger remains critical, it’s more important than ever to stay aware of local and statewide burn and campfire bans," the Washington Department of Natural Resources said in a statement. Visit http://burnportal.dnr.wa.gov for the latest information.
A rapidly growing wildfire near Yakima grew to nearly 75,000 acres Saturday destroyed six homes and threatened 900 others. Nearly 900 firefighters battling the the Evans Canyon fire reported it was just 20 percent contained as windy conditions and temperatures approaching 100 degrees made hampered firefighting efforts.
Closer to home, the U.S. Forest Service said it was keeping an eye on a small wildfire near Trapper Creek, located near Carson in Skamania County about 10 miles south of the Swift Reservoir. That fire has stayed smaller than an acre and has not threatened any people or property.
In Longview, Saturday's high temperature of 79 degrees was projected to steadily climb into the high 90s by mid-week, 20 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperatures were predicted to be 84 on Sunday, 88 on Labor Day and a toasty 92 degrees Tuesday. The week will peak with a high near 96 on Wednesday and cool to about 93 degrees Thursday.
"Going into Labor Day, conditions are going to be warm, windy and dry," Portland weather service meteorologist Rebecca Muessle said. "The biggest piece is making sure people are tuning into their emergency management (agencies), checking local burn bans, and if they do see a fire, contacting 911, which is the fastest route for us start to tackling it."
Forecasters tentatively expect those temperatures to hover around the upper 80s and low 90s later next week, Muessle said. However, that will depend partially on whether a high pressure system moving through the region breaks apart or continues to fuel warm, sunny days.
"The overall pattern does look to be shifting slightly, trending cooler, but that could change at any point in time," Muessle said.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in August due to multiple wildfires burning across Central and Eastern Washington and dry, hot weather statewide. It will last through the end of September.
Cowlitz County remains under a burn ban through the end of September. The State Department of Natural Resources has also temporarily banned all shooting, other than for lawful hunting, on DNR-managed lands, given the risk of fires from firearm discharge. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has instituted a similar ban on target shooting (but also not on lawful hunting) on all WDFW lands.
"September is not an uncommon time of year" for wildfires, Muessle said. "That's when our fuels (like) trees and debris are reaching their maximum dryness before the fall rain."
In the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, a three-quarters acre fire was reported Wednesday just east of Trapper Creek Wilderness, according to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Fire crews believe it was caused by a lightning strike.
Forest Service spokesperson Gala Miller said Friday that as of the last update she received, the fire was still only 0.8 acres. Crews are managing and have contained the flames, she said, and out of caution the Forest Service temporarily closed the nearby Dry Creek Trail.
Because the fire is small and not yet threatening life or property, firefighters have so far not attempted to extinguish it. In moderation, natural wildfires serve an important part of maintaining forest ecosystems.
In the Evans Canyon fire, about 165 miles northeast of Longview, more than 900 firefighters and 21 aircraft have been summoned to fight the fire, according to reporting by the Yakima Herald.
At least five homes have been destroyed, and more than 900 homes have been evacuated. As of Saturday morning, no lives had yet been lost. State Highway 821 will remain closed at least through the Labor Day holiday.
Fire danger levels remain high in the Gifford Pinchot, but so far "we've been very fortunate" to have not had a large fire break out, Miller said.
Those enjoying the outdoors over Labor Day weekend have a part to play in maintaining that luck.
Campfires are still permitted in the Gifford Pinchot. They should never be left unattended and should be cold to the touch before leaving a campsite, Miller said.
"This summer, we have (seen) increased use and more people who may first time recreationalists on public land," Miller said. "We've had quite a few campfires that people have left unattended or not put out."
To make sure a fire is out completely: Spread out the coals and ashes and drown them with water or smother them with dirt. Stir up the coal and ashes, and extinguish any embers or burning wood that remain. Then make sure the fire and surrounding area is cool to the touch. A single spark or hot spot can reignite a fire.
