'Warm, windy and dry' weather predicted for Labor Day weekend

A rapidly growing wildfire near Yakima grew to nearly 75,000 acres Saturday destroyed six homes and threatened 900 others. Nearly 900 firefighters battling the the Evans Canyon fire reported it was just 20 percent contained as windy conditions and temperatures approaching 100 degrees made hampered firefighting efforts.

Closer to home, the U.S. Forest Service said it was keeping an eye on a small wildfire near Trapper Creek, located near Carson in Skamania County about 10 miles south of the Swift Reservoir. That fire has stayed smaller than an acre and has not threatened any people or property.

In Longview, Saturday's high temperature of 79 degrees was projected to steadily climb into the high 90s by mid-week, 20 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperatures were predicted to be 84 on Sunday, 88 on Labor Day and a toasty 92 degrees Tuesday. The week will peak with a high near 96 on Wednesday and cool to about 93 degrees Thursday.

"Going into Labor Day, conditions are going to be warm, windy and dry," Portland weather service meteorologist Rebecca Muessle said. "The biggest piece is making sure people are tuning into their emergency management (agencies), checking local burn bans, and if they do see a fire, contacting 911, which is the fastest route for us start to tackling it."