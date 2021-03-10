Wakeman sentenced to 30 months in prison for rape of a child

Victor Wakeman, 41, of Kalama, was sentenced on two felony charges on Wednesday, March 10, including child rape in the third degree in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Last January, Wakeman pleaded guilty to third-degree child rape, third-degree child molestation and the gross misdemeanor of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Judge Thad Scudder sentenced Wakeman to 30 months in prison, as well as 30 months of community custody, or parole, for the first count and 36 months of community custody for the second count.

During parole, the department of corrections will require Wakeman to complete drug and alcohol treatment and not consume alcohol or drugs.

According to the probable cause statement, the crimes occurred in late 2019 and reported by the victim, who was 15, to a school staff member and relayed to police in early 2020.

The victim and Wakeman knew each other prior to the crimes.

A protection order to prevent contact with the victim was placed through March 2026 and possible restitution for the victim will be determined later. The judgement does not prohibit Wakeman from contact with his minor children.

The sentence was handed down over the courtroom’s live stream and the parties did not meet in person.

