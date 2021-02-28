Vulnerable bridges are in need of earthquake upgrades

Will the Lewis and Clark Bridge, the area’s historic and longest span, topple into the Columbia River when the next great earthquake rocks the region?

It’s a strong possibility, but no one can say for sure.

Like most bridges in the region, the nearly 100-year old steel span came through the 2001 Nisqually earthquake largely unscathed. And a $29 million deck replacement project in 2003-04 strengthened the two-lane bridge and brought it up to earthquake standards in place at the time, said Barbara LaBoe, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

But standards have been upgraded to reflect new seismic information, and the bridge must be re-evaluated, LaBoe said.

A Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake will be a far more ferocious than the 6.8 Nisqually temblor and will especially hard on lengthy structures, according to seismologists.

The Lewis and Clark Bridge “may not withstand at Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake,” Bijan Khaleghi, state bridge design engineer for WSDOT, told The Daily News last week.