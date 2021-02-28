Vulnerable bridges are in need of earthquake upgrades

Will the Lewis and Clark Bridge, the area’s historic and longest span, topple into the Columbia River when the next great earthquake rocks the region?
It’s a strong possibility, but no one can say for sure.
Like most bridges in the region, the nearly 100-year old steel span came through the 2001 Nisqually earthquake largely unscathed. And a $29 million deck replacement project in 2003-04 strengthened the two-lane bridge and brought it up to earthquake standards in place at the time, said Barbara LaBoe, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation.
But standards have been upgraded to reflect new seismic information, and the bridge must be re-evaluated, LaBoe said.
A Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake will be a far more ferocious than the 6.8 Nisqually temblor and will especially hard on lengthy structures, according to seismologists.
The Lewis and Clark Bridge “may not withstand at Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake,” Bijan Khaleghi, state bridge design engineer for WSDOT, told The Daily News last week.
At the time of completion in 1930, the bridge was the longest cantilever span in the United States., with a main span of 1,200 feet that is 340 feet above the river. It was designed by Joseph Strauss, engineer of the Golden Gate Bridge, and was entered into the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. It carries an average of about 23,000 vehicles a day between Longview and Rainier.
There is no timeline for further evaluating the span, according to WSDOT officials, because it is not a so-called “lifeline” bridge critical to moving emergency supplies and first responders following a massive earthquake. These spans are clustered ion the Puget Sound region and were selected with the assistance of state emergency officials, according to WSDOT.
The state retrofitted 119 quake-vulnerable bridges from 1991 to 2001, spending about $56 million, Mark Gaines, WSDOT’s state bridge engineer for WSDOT, said during a virtual media briefing Wednesday.
The Nisqually quake in 2001 “was a great wakeup call for us,” Gaines said. “We really ramped up our investment in our seismic retrofitting program.”
In the last 20 years, WSDOT has retrofitted 323 bridges and done partial earthquake retrofits on another 114, spending $144 million in that time, Gaines reported.
He acknowledged there still is a lot of work to do, with 585 bridges across the state needing work that will cost a total of about $1.5 billion. With $171 million legislative appropriation,WSDOT will focus on shoring another 103 “lifeline” bridges, hoping to complete that by 2029, he said.
A question arose about whether bridges connecting the I-5 corridor to coastal area will collapse in a magnitude 9 earthquake. Gaines couldn’t answer directly, except to say that the state continues to evaluate bridges and more work needs to be done.
Noting again that most state bridges did well in the Nisqually quake, he said, “It’s hard for me to say that all will have dramatic failures” to coastal bridges.
Gaines noted that the state has a big backlog of deferred bridge maintenance that for now must be a higher priority than seismic retrofitting.
“It’s great to improve the seismic resiliency of our bridges, but I would hate to spend money making a bridge is more resilient to earthquakes only to have to close it down in five years because we didn’t paint it on time.”