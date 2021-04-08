Vendors ready for return to Cowlitz farmers market with COVID vaccines, safety precautions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kochis, who also operates Homer Bread, said from 2019 to 2020, the market increased in both vendors and sales, despite the pandemic.

She expects an average of about 60 vendors and roughly 300 guests each Saturday through Oct. 30.

A market also is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays from May 4 through Sept. 14 at the event center. Kochis said slightly less people attend.

Many vendors accept cash, debit and credit cards as well as vouchers for benefits given to people with low incomes, including SNAP and WIC.

Teresa McKee, who owns Buds and Blooms Nursery in Kelso, said she has sold flowers and produce starters at farmers markets for about 25 years.

Last year, McKee and her husband only set up for a few shifts. Sales were so strong at their Kelso nursery they couldn’t be pulled away.

McKee estimates Buds and Blooms Nursery revenue increased by about 30% last year. She said many patrons were newcomers looking for a pandemic-proof hobby like gardening.

“We got a lot of new people who’d say they’ve never done this before,” she said. “I’d walk them through a little bit on sun versus shade, ask them what the ground is like.”