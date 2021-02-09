 Skip to main content
Vancouver man climbs on top, delays BNSF trains last Saturday
Kelso officers arrested Jacob Blick, 42, of Vancouver, last Saturday, Feb. 6, on suspicion of obstructing or delaying trains, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass.

Around 7 a.m., Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway dispatch reported a man had climbed on top of a stopped train at the station's switching yard at 3000 Talley Way in Kelso.

According to police reports, crew in that train locked themselves inside a cab for protection. All BNSF trains were stopped for about 50 minutes as a safety precaution.

Officers found Blick on another train sitting in a conductor's chair with his eyes closed and head leaned back, according to reports. 

Blick refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed and had to be carried off by officers.

A booking agent reported that Blick appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance." 

