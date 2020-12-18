Vancouver cops bring holiday spirit to Longview

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among those who participated are: Grand Central Fred Meyer, Macy’s at Vancouver Mall, Walmart in east Vancouver, the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Vancouver City Attorney’s Office and those who work with our around the domestic violence unit.

“For someone like Lindsay who goes out there every day and serves the community and vulnerable victims, we want her to know that we as a community appreciate that and want to give back to her,” Wollstein said. “I just want her to know that. This is a great opportunity to reinforce that in her mind so she can keep fighting for Kevin.”

Lindsay Hale, 35, said she knew about the detectives’ annual holiday surprise from past years.

“I never expected it to be me or anyone in our own unit, to be honest with you,” Lindsay Hale said of her family being chosen. “It took me by surprise and created a lot of emotions. It’s kind of hard to explain. Naturally, there are a lot of happy and positive emotions for a family being gifted such an amazing gesture, but it is also difficult to accept such an amazing gesture. It’s a very humbling experience.”