As of 1 p.m. Friday power had been restored to over 330 customers, after an hours-long outage according to the Cowlitz PUD Power Outage Map.

Hundreds of customers went without electricity at about 7 a.m. in Longview's New West Side neighborhood after an equipment failure resulted in power outage that lasted several hours.

Cowlitz PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz told The Daily News that the cause of the power outage stemmed from an underground fault.

Cheyenne Hamlin, a coordinator at the Safeway located at 1227 15th Ave., told The Daily News the supermarket had some issues, but it was a mere "flicker."