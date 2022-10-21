UPDATE: Lockdown at Kelso High School Friday afternoon

Kelso School District urges the public not to go to the high school while police search and clear classrooms following a lockdown Friday afternoon. Some students are still inside the school, and the football game and homecoming are canceled.

A Kelso School District employee said Kelso High School was on lockdown around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and officers were searching rooms. The employee said some students had been released.

Amy Taylor, who uses the last name Fischer on Twitter, tweeted at 1:32 p.m. saying she was at the Kelso High School stadium for her stepson's cross country meet when coaches told everyone to go inside the locker rooms immediately. She said four other schools were at the meet as well.

Taylor, of Longview, told The Daily News about an hour later the school was being evacuated. She said she was in the school locker room from about 1:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Taylor said roughly 40 people were in the locker room with her. She said no one seemed scared.

A message from the district sent around 2 p.m. to high school students' families says the district went into lockdown because of a "reported possible threat" and Kelso police were investigating. The message says students were safe inside classrooms at the time.

A later message around 2:45 p.m. says students were being escorted to the gym after police search and secure the classrooms they are in. Students will not be released until every room is cleared, which could take hours, the message says. The football game and homecoming are canceled.

