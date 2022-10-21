UPDATE: Lockdown at Kelso High School Friday afternoon; All weekend activities canceled

Kelso School District canceled all weekend high school activities — including the Friday home football game and Saturday's homecoming dance — after the high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of a firearm inside the school.

Kelso police say a 1 p.m. text message showing an "image of a firearm possibly inside Kelso High School" prompted the lockdown.

Police say the school has been cleared and there is no additional suspected threats to the public.

There were no reports of injuries or a firearm being discharged, according to Kelso police. Officers say "no credible information" indicated a student had a gun, and the school district says "there was no active threat to students" during the incident.

The police could not be reached by deadline to indicate whether an arrest was made or a suspect is at large.

Kelso, Longview, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and Washington Department of Corrections agents responded.

Amy Taylor, who uses the last name Fischer on Twitter, tweeted at 1:32 p.m. saying she was at the Kelso High School stadium for her stepson's cross country meet when coaches told everyone to immediately go inside the locker rooms for protection.

Taylor, of Longview, later told The Daily News she was in the school locker room from about 1:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. with roughly 40 people. She said no one seemed scared.

A message from the district sent around 2 p.m. to high school students' families says the district went into lockdown because of a "reported possible threat" and Kelso police were investigating. The message says students were safe inside classrooms at the time.

A district message around 2:45 p.m. says students were being escorted to the gym after police searched and secured the classrooms where students were located. Students were not set to be released until every room was cleared, which could take hours, according to the message.

The district advised parents to park at Tam O'Shanter Park and walk to the south gym to pick up students with identification. School buses were expected to arrive at 4 p.m., after the school's usual dismissal time, to transport students riding buses.