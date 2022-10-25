UPDATE: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office searches for possibly armed man in Lexington

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 41-year-old man who authorities say could be possibly armed in Lexington.

Deputies say they were searching for Kevin J. Reynolds around 11 p.m. Monday near Riverside Park and Cowlitz Drive in Lexington, and report he was not located as of Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Reynolds is wanted on a suspected felony charge after authorities received a call Monday night saying Reynolds broke into a home while armed with a rifle and stole a resident's cell phone.

Brightbill said deputies and other local law enforcement agencies searched the areas for hours without finding him. During the search they recovered a firearm, Brightbill said.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported there was no indication of threat to Lexington Elementary School and deputies were continuing to patrol the area.

Deputies describe Reynolds as having "distinctive facial tattoos" and advise people to immediately call 911 if they see him. A photo of him shows him with neck tattoos, as well as two triangle tattoos around his eyes.