 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

UPDATE: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office searches for possibly armed man in Lexington

  • 0

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 41-year-old man who authorities say could be possibly armed in Lexington.

Deputies say they were searching for Kevin J. Reynolds around 11 p.m. Monday near Riverside Park and Cowlitz Drive in Lexington, and report he was not located as of Tuesday afternoon.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Reynolds is wanted on a suspected felony charge after authorities received a call Monday night saying Reynolds broke into a home while armed with a rifle and stole a resident's cell phone. 

Brightbill said deputies and other local law enforcement agencies searched the areas for hours without finding him. During the search they recovered a firearm, Brightbill said.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported there was no indication of threat to Lexington Elementary School and deputies were continuing to patrol the area. 

People are also reading…

Deputies describe Reynolds as having "distinctive facial tattoos" and advise people to immediately call 911 if they see him. A photo of him shows him with neck tattoos, as well as two triangle tattoos around his eyes.

Kevin J. Reynolds

Reynolds

 CCSO, Contributed
0 Comments
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The best cities to celebrate Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News