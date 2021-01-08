UnitedHealthcare donates computers to Youth & Family Link

Youth & Family Link of Longview recently received laptops from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan Washington.

Thirty computers were donated to community organizations in four counties to help connect people United Healthcare serves with services such as searching for and applying for jobs, filling out applications for assistance programs and accessing care management and health information, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

In addition, the laptops will allow for enhanced education opportunities through after-school programs and homework support; and also will provide social connections with families amid COVID-19 isolation protocols, notes the press release.

The local Youth & Family Link organization provides services in mentoring, after-school programs, outreach and more throughout Cowlitz County.

The public will have access to the computers at Link's community center in Longview and the soon-to-be-opened Kelso Community Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.