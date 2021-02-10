United Way raises $370K in local funds, looks for last push before April

Thanks to creativity and perseverance, the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties has raised $370,000 during a year when the local economy was reeling from the effects of the continuing pandemic.

“We’re trying to turn lemons into lemonade and still make impact where we can,” said Brooke Fisher-Clark, executive director of the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties.

In the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2020, the nonprofit racked in about $100,000 more than has been collected so far this fiscal year. But there is still time to help, she said.

Fisher-Clark urged county residents and businesses to donate by March 31 to close out the nonprofit’s fiscal year with a bang by supplying neighboring nonprofits with COVID-19 relief, paying rent and utilities for area restaurant employees out of work and growing local literacy rates.

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties launched its COVID-19 response fund the same month state restrictions took place last March. Since then, staff and volunteers have raised more than $130,000 to support emergency needs fueled by the pandemic for local 501©3s.