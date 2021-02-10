United Way raises $370K in local funds, looks for last push before April

Thanks to creativity and perseverance, the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties has raised $370,000 during a year when the local economy was reeling from the effects of the continuing pandemic.
“We’re trying to turn lemons into lemonade and still make impact where we can,” said Brooke Fisher-Clark, executive director of the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties.
In the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2020, the nonprofit racked in about $100,000 more than has been collected so far this fiscal year. But there is still time to help, she said.
Fisher-Clark urged county residents and businesses to donate by March 31 to close out the nonprofit’s fiscal year with a bang by supplying neighboring nonprofits with COVID-19 relief, paying rent and utilities for area restaurant employees out of work and growing local literacy rates.
The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties launched its COVID-19 response fund the same month state restrictions took place last March. Since then, staff and volunteers have raised more than $130,000 to support emergency needs fueled by the pandemic for local 501©3s.
More than 6,000 purchased and handmade masks were donated locally through a United Way initiative launched by the Washington State Lt. Gov. Denny Heck to provide facial coverings to such places as hospitals, nursing homes and shelters.
“First and foremost, we are an impact organization,” said Fisher-Clark. “We are here to improve local lives.”
Staff and volunteers used their annual Power of the Purse event to raise funds for their COVID-19 response fund virtually. Usually, said Fisher-Clark, the event hosts around 400 women every October, often at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview.
At this sixth annual event, participants grabbed Summerland Catering Services meals at the center to eat at home while watching presenters online. Instead of the typical fashion show, attendees were encouraged to wear loungewear for individual, at-home pajama parties and joined an online open and a silent auction.
At the virtual event, attendees raised $26,000 and received another $10,000 match from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. Kelly Clary was also given the nonprofit’s Woman of Excellence award for her impacts in the community, including with the Cowlitz County Child Advocates, which matches adult volunteers with kids in the county’s dependency court system to speak for their needs.
Thanks to donations spearheaded from Georgetown Brewing Company in Seattle, United Ways across the state, including locally, were able to write checks directly to underemployed or unemployed restaurant workers’ landlords, mortgage lenders or utility services. Locally, more than $61,000 were raised.
In addition to serving Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, this United Way location also funds Clark County restaurant workers. Last December, 41 restaurant employees received funds, and another round is on the way.
“I tried to write checks as fast as I could,” said Fisher-Clark. “I look forward to doing it again next week.”
To adhere to social distancing restrictions, the nonprofit’s annual Day of Caring in September was transformed into a donation drive where participating nonprofits could pick up packages at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.
Typically, around 500 locals from schools, churches and other organizations gather for projects around Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. Instead, the nonprofit gathered and disseminated packages for differing needs, such as baby kits that included formula and diapers, safety kits that included masks and gloves and financial stability kits that included bus passes and grocery gift cards.
Brian Wood, with Nippon Dynawave Packaging in Longview, said the business donated gift cards to support locals affected by COVID-19 through the company’s foundation which is funded by employee payroll contributions.
“The United Way Day of Caring in particular provides an opportunity for a cross section of our employees to work together to accomplish meaningful work that improves our community,” said Wood.
To fund the nonprofit’s ever-popular Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, staff and volunteers kicked off another virtual event called “Dine In With United Way.” The inaugural event included another catered meal pick up and virtual presentation and auctions, which resulted in $22,000 net funds raised, and another $10,000 match from the Rotary Club of Kelso.
So far, Fisher-Clark said staff and volunteers have raised $57,000, but need another roughly $13,000 to supply books for the 4,699 children registered for the program.
February kicked off the United Way’s “Show the Love for Literacy” campaign for the program that includes children from every zip code in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. A $25 donation will supply one local child up to the age of 5 with a mailed book a month to encourage parents and guardians to read to children. All of the proceeds cover books and shipping, said Fisher-Clark, with no overhead costs.
Randy Hall, Rotary Club of Kelso president-elect, said he got involved in the program thanks to data that showed high literacy rates lead to lower crime and drug use rates.
“That’s a community project I can get behind,” he said.
Donate to the United Way’s 2020-21 campaign by March 31 at www.cowlitzunitedway.org or by mail to 1338 Commerce Ave., Suite 206, Longview, WA 98632.