Two-vehicle accident sends three to hospital

Three people were injured Wednesday in a two-car accident that knocked one vehicle into a slough off Industrial Way in Longview.

At 11:16 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Longview Fire Department received a call of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Industrial Way and 26th Avenue in Longview.

Blake Tomlinson, the fire department's battalion chief and incident commander on the call, said all three people involved were injured and sent to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He said the accident was "a high-speed impact with serious injuries."

Washington State Trooper Mike Canham, whose division was also on the scene, said a female driver and a male driver with a female passenger hit head-on.

The female driver’s car was knocked into the slough that runs parallel to Industrial Way.

Tomlinson said the woman's car fell into the slough, but was 6 feet away from the water, "with no imminent risk of being in the water." Fire crews did not need to go into the water to rescue her, he said.

Canham said none of the people involved could exit the vehicles on their own and fire crews helped extract them.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

